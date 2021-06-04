Menu
Ramona Self Stone
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Ramona Self Stone

June 22, 1933 - June 2, 2021

Ramona Self Stone, 87, began life eternal Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Ramona was born Ramona Dare Self June 22, 1933, the daughter of the late Lester and Rosa Lee Self of Kannapolis. Ramona has three surviving sisters, Allene Gaither, Kathleen Overcash and Blondell Overcash. Throughout their life the four sister's abundant love for each other and spirituality radiated to their families and friends around them.

Ramona was known for many accomplishments; she enjoyed a successful career at U.N.C.C. in the Religious Studies Dept. and was the author of a book "A Year in the Sun," documenting her sailing adventures and healing powers of God's creation. She was blessed with many friends and considered herself greatly blessed by God throughout her life. Her true treasure and joy throughout her life was being a mother to her four sons and their families. She knew family to be God's purposeful design to teach and share His love.

She was preceded in glory by two of her four sons, Hewitt Edward Moon Jr. and Hoyt Christian Moon; and survived by Andrew Geoffrey Moon (Terra) and Stuart Granton Moon (Bonny); daughter-in-law, Anne Pigg Moon; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family asks you to join them in a celebration of life and life eternal for Ramona Self Stone at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, officiated by Chris Henson, Chaplain. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Whitley's, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury NC 28144 on behalf their remarkable Hospice care.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Jun
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.