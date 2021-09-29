Randy Dale Moose Sr.April 25, 1958 - September 25, 2021Mr. Randy Dale Moose Sr. of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Miami Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lewis Whittington, the Rev. Roger Bostic, and the Rev. Randy Lefler. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.Randy was born April 25, 1958, in Concord, to Nettie Wensil Moose and the late Lee Roy Moose Sr. He was also preceded in death by brother, Steve Moose.Randy was a superintendent with McKenney Healthcare Engineering. He enjoyed operating the soundboard with his wife's gospel group, and camping with his family. Randy was an "outdoor chef," cooking for family and friends.Randy is survived by wife, Dwana Whittington Moose, and daughter, Jane "Janie" Moose, both of Concord; son Randy Dale "R.D." Moose Jr. of Faith; grandson, Samuel Lee "Sammy" Moose; brothers, Lee Roy Moose Jr. and wife, Lydia, of Mooresville, and Mike Moose and wife, Betty, of Kannapolis.Wilkinson Funeral Home