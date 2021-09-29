Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randy Dale Moose Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Randy Dale Moose Sr.

April 25, 1958 - September 25, 2021

Mr. Randy Dale Moose Sr. of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Miami Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lewis Whittington, the Rev. Roger Bostic, and the Rev. Randy Lefler. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.

Randy was born April 25, 1958, in Concord, to Nettie Wensil Moose and the late Lee Roy Moose Sr. He was also preceded in death by brother, Steve Moose.

Randy was a superintendent with McKenney Healthcare Engineering. He enjoyed operating the soundboard with his wife's gospel group, and camping with his family. Randy was an "outdoor chef," cooking for family and friends.

Randy is survived by wife, Dwana Whittington Moose, and daughter, Jane "Janie" Moose, both of Concord; son Randy Dale "R.D." Moose Jr. of Faith; grandson, Samuel Lee "Sammy" Moose; brothers, Lee Roy Moose Jr. and wife, Lydia, of Mooresville, and Mike Moose and wife, Betty, of Kannapolis.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Miami Baptist Church
NC
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Miami Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I met Randy through work and he was just the best guy! Loved to teach and show me different things he was working on. Also he was always welcome telling stories about trips with the family . Great guy and he will be missed . My condolences to the family.
Tony Mcmurray
Work
April 4, 2022
I worked with Randy Moose for many years and enjoyed his humor and friendly disposition. He was a pleasure to work with and we will miss him.
Robin Powell
Work
October 15, 2021
Rest In Peace old friend.
Jim Moore
October 7, 2021
Sooo sad to hear of your loss.Thinking of you and Praying for God to Comfort you and help you through this very difficult time.Love you very much!!
David and Sharon Barnhardt
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results