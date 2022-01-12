Menu
Randy Nelson Mullis
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Randy Nelson Mullis

March 17, 1957 - January 10, 2022

Randy Nelson Mullis, 64, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A graveside service to honor Randy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Sam Mailleue, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., in Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends following the service.

Randy was the son of Robert Nelson "Ned" Mullis and Lonia "Peggy" Shue Mullis. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1975, and took his love of music into a career as the owner of Mullis Music. Randy married Joyce Shoe Mullis in 1980. He was also a part of music through the Dixie Troubadours and Carolina Heartbreak bands. Randy had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed his time with family and friends, especially during outdoor grilling events.

Randy is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Brentley Mullis; his mother, Peggy Mullis; and sisters, Debbie Mullis and Angie Mullis. He was preceded by his father, Ned; and a sister, Teresa Eudy.

Memorials in honor of Randy may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery
9400 Gold Hill Rd, Mount Pleasant, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I took guitar lessons from Randy years ago and he taught me a skill that has brought so much happiness to my life. My condolences to his family and friends.
Craig Moorhead
January 27, 2022
My heart breaks for you as it is so hard to loose a loved one . (I have lost my Mom & Dad , plus my 2 sons - tragically)- We have known the Mullis family a lot of years - Through our music interests. Such a wonderful family ! I still miss seeing Ned at the store - now I will also miss Randy !! Praying for peace and comfort for you . Love always from me and the rest of the Kee family . Ruth Jee Wherry
Ruth Kee Wherry
January 18, 2022
Joy, Ira & I are saddened to hear of Randy´s passing! We are thinking of you during these days ahead and praying comfort to you and your family! Randy will be missed by many who knew him! Know Randy is rejoicing with his Dad and many other family members! May you receive comfort from the Holy Spirit during the days ahead! He was a great husband and Father, and a friend to many! He will be missed. He had a beautiful spirit about him! He was always so helpful to Ira when choosing instruments for our grandsons! Thank you for sharing this beautiful soul with us.
Ira & Judy Mullis
January 17, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear of Randy passing. He was a great friend whom I´d known for 30 years. Randy, his family, and his music store is something very special. I will really miss him. RIP my friend.
Hugh Kennedy
Other
January 15, 2022
Will miss a friend and musician. Made many visits to the store mostly for conversation with Randy. My buzzword each time was "Mosrite", as I purchase a couple of rare guitars from him over the years. He had quite a reputation in the collector world. RIP!
TL Smith
January 15, 2022
I am so sorry to hear that Randy has passed. Hi Dad, Ned taught me guitar that turned into an international career for me. I knew Randy for many years. I would always come to his shop and visit. I send my sincere condolences to Joyce and family. You will be in my prayers.
Ken Hatley
Friend
January 13, 2022
I offer my condolences to his immediate family. The lives Randy touched with his kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.
John Hecht
Friend
January 13, 2022
My late husband Joe Creech thought the world of Randy. He attended quite a few guitar shows with Randy and also enjoyed spending many hours at Mullis Music. Randy was always a wonderful friend and great mentor in guitar collecting. It is so sad that he has passed at such a young age.
Rena M Creech
January 12, 2022
I got to know Randy while I was an employee of White Star Discount Store in downtown Concord. I always enjoyed our daily chats. Extending my deepest sympathy to his family and all will be in my prayers .
Dianne Creel
Friend
January 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom & Joanne Crowder
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
