Randy Nelson MullisMarch 17, 1957 - January 10, 2022Randy Nelson Mullis, 64, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A graveside service to honor Randy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Sam Mailleue, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., in Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends following the service.Randy was the son of Robert Nelson "Ned" Mullis and Lonia "Peggy" Shue Mullis. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1975, and took his love of music into a career as the owner of Mullis Music. Randy married Joyce Shoe Mullis in 1980. He was also a part of music through the Dixie Troubadours and Carolina Heartbreak bands. Randy had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed his time with family and friends, especially during outdoor grilling events.Randy is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Brentley Mullis; his mother, Peggy Mullis; and sisters, Debbie Mullis and Angie Mullis. He was preceded by his father, Ned; and a sister, Teresa Eudy.Memorials in honor of Randy may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.