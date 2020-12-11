Ray Wilson Widenhouse
February 1, 1934 - December 8, 2020
Ray Wilson Widenhouse, 86, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Rogers.
Mr. Widenhouse was born in Cabarrus County, Feb. 1, 1934, to the late Gilbert F. Widenhouse and Fannie Smith Widenhouse. During his life, he worked as a fixer in a hosiery mill. Outside of work, he continued to fix things, collect tractors and go to yard sales, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruby Layton Widenhouse; daughters, Dianne Rispoli (Ed), Sandra Shoe (Kelvin) and Violet Hartsell; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials in Ray's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Charlotte Region, 2101 Rexford Rd. Ste. 165 W, Charlotte, NC 28211.
