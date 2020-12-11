Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Ray Wilson Widenhouse
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Ray Wilson Widenhouse

February 1, 1934 - December 8, 2020

Ray Wilson Widenhouse, 86, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Rogers.

Mr. Widenhouse was born in Cabarrus County, Feb. 1, 1934, to the late Gilbert F. Widenhouse and Fannie Smith Widenhouse. During his life, he worked as a fixer in a hosiery mill. Outside of work, he continued to fix things, collect tractors and go to yard sales, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruby Layton Widenhouse; daughters, Dianne Rispoli (Ed), Sandra Shoe (Kelvin) and Violet Hartsell; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials in Ray's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Charlotte Region, 2101 Rexford Rd. Ste. 165 W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you Paw. You sure are missed.
Lacey
December 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
December 11, 2020
