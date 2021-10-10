Raymond Daniel Sears Jr.February 5, 1963 - October 7, 2021Raymond Daniel Sears Jr., 58, of Davidson, suddenly passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.He was born Feb. 5, 1963, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to the late Raymond and Roberta Sears. Raymond was also preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Sears.A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord.Raymond leaves behind his loving wife, Dawn Sears; his children, Raymond Sears III, Christopher Sears, James Sears, Cruz Sears, Carrie Beniot, Charity Sears, Chantelle Sears; 13 grandchildren; and brothers, Mark, Troy, and Bryan Sears.