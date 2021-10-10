Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Daniel Sears Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Raymond Daniel Sears Jr.

February 5, 1963 - October 7, 2021

Raymond Daniel Sears Jr., 58, of Davidson, suddenly passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

He was born Feb. 5, 1963, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to the late Raymond and Roberta Sears. Raymond was also preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Sears.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord.

Raymond leaves behind his loving wife, Dawn Sears; his children, Raymond Sears III, Christopher Sears, James Sears, Cruz Sears, Carrie Beniot, Charity Sears, Chantelle Sears; 13 grandchildren; and brothers, Mark, Troy, and Bryan Sears.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73 E, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.