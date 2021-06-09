Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ree Bryan Belk
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Ree Bryan Belk

Ree Bryan Belk, 90, of Kannapolis, passed Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

She was born in Greensboro, Ga., to the late Jesse Peek Bryan and Claudia Burnette Bryan Moore.

Ree retired from Linn-Corriher Mills. She loved her flowers and sewing. She was a member at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Carroll Belk; her daughter, Sandra Belk Glover; her son, Keith Bryan Belk; and two great-grandchildren. Her sister, Joyce Capwell, also preceded her in death.

Those in her family who remain include two sons, John Thomas Belk (Joyce) and Fred Howard Belk (Shelby); and grandchildren, Michelle Glover Earp, Gretchen Glover, Gary Neil Glover, Lindsey Glover, Summer Belk Crawford, Allison Belk Chapman, Matthew Belk, Bryan Belk and Leah Belk Williamson. She also has 12 great- grandchildren. Also remaining is one half brother, Bo Moore.

A visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the service immediately following. The burial was planned to follow at Carolina Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Blackwelder Park Baptist Church or to the Tucker Hospice House.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blackwelder Park Baptist Church
NC
Jun
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Blackwelder Park Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My heart is saddened that Ree has left this life but I am also thrilled to know that she has entered into the kingdom to be with her Lord. She was such a lovely woman inside and out. She loved her Lord her family and her friends. I'm so blessed that I was one of her friends. When I attended church with her she was always so loving reaching out to me. We looked for each other each Sunday so we could share a hug. Sometimes she would come looking for me if she didn't see me right away, or if I was distracted perhaps talking to someone else. There were times I would hear her clear her throat as I came close to her so that I would know she was waiting for her hug. I miss those hugs and look forward to gaining a huge hug when we see each other in heaven. Sorry I cannot be at the funeral as I am out of town helping my brother who has had surgery. But the family is definitely in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Beverly Johnson
Friend
June 9, 2021
Fred my condolences to you and your family on the loss of your mother. Your neighbor Ellen
Ellen Vitello
June 7, 2021
Johnny and Fred, so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing I know she is in heaven with your Dad.
Tommy Moore
Family
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results