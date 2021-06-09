My heart is saddened that Ree has left this life but I am also thrilled to know that she has entered into the kingdom to be with her Lord. She was such a lovely woman inside and out. She loved her Lord her family and her friends. I'm so blessed that I was one of her friends. When I attended church with her she was always so loving reaching out to me. We looked for each other each Sunday so we could share a hug. Sometimes she would come looking for me if she didn't see me right away, or if I was distracted perhaps talking to someone else. There were times I would hear her clear her throat as I came close to her so that I would know she was waiting for her hug. I miss those hugs and look forward to gaining a huge hug when we see each other in heaven. Sorry I cannot be at the funeral as I am out of town helping my brother who has had surgery. But the family is definitely in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you.

Beverly Johnson Friend June 9, 2021