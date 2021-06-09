Ree Bryan Belk
Ree Bryan Belk, 90, of Kannapolis, passed Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
She was born in Greensboro, Ga., to the late Jesse Peek Bryan and Claudia Burnette Bryan Moore.
Ree retired from Linn-Corriher Mills. She loved her flowers and sewing. She was a member at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Carroll Belk; her daughter, Sandra Belk Glover; her son, Keith Bryan Belk; and two great-grandchildren. Her sister, Joyce Capwell, also preceded her in death.
Those in her family who remain include two sons, John Thomas Belk (Joyce) and Fred Howard Belk (Shelby); and grandchildren, Michelle Glover Earp, Gretchen Glover, Gary Neil Glover, Lindsey Glover, Summer Belk Crawford, Allison Belk Chapman, Matthew Belk, Bryan Belk and Leah Belk Williamson. She also has 12 great- grandchildren. Also remaining is one half brother, Bo Moore.
A visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the service immediately following. The burial was planned to follow at Carolina Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Blackwelder Park Baptist Church or to the Tucker Hospice House.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.