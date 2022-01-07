Regan O'BrienOctober 29, 1963 - January 4, 2022Regan O'Brien died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. She was 58. She leaves behind her family and friends, all with broken hearts.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.Regan was born Oct. 29, 1963, in Concord, to the late James J. O'Brien and Helen Ward O'Brien. Occupational therapy was what she did to make ends meet but it was not who she was. She was kind; good to everyone, even people she didn't know or had just met. She never asked was it legal, but rather was it right?"RaRa" loved reading, mostly fantasies and mysteries, and had a special love for the works of Anne Bishop. Regan could quote Douglas Adams and Dave Barry and delighted in sharing excerpts from well written novels because she appreciated the craft of writing. She loved living things; plants, trees, cats, dogs, even bugs — except spiders — nobody likes spiders.A Liverpool supporter her whole life, she never got to hear "You'll never Walk Alone" sung at Anfield in person. A cottage on the beach is where she saw herself residing when she won the Powerball, which she played faithfully each week. She had a wonderful singing voice when you could coax her into song. She gave the most perfect presents; the ones that make you realize she actually understood you. The first Ranger cookies each Christmas were her responsibility, which may (or may not) have contained oatmeal. To say she will be missed in inadequate: our world is a darker, meaner place without her in it.Regan is survived by siblings, Jim O'Brien, Stephanie Starnes, Kathleen O'Brien, Darren O'Brien (Beth), Amanda Craft (David); and a number of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a charity concerned with living things.Wilkinson Funeral Home