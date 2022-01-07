Menu
Regan O'Brien
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Regan O'Brien

October 29, 1963 - January 4, 2022

Regan O'Brien died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. She was 58. She leaves behind her family and friends, all with broken hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

Regan was born Oct. 29, 1963, in Concord, to the late James J. O'Brien and Helen Ward O'Brien. Occupational therapy was what she did to make ends meet but it was not who she was. She was kind; good to everyone, even people she didn't know or had just met. She never asked was it legal, but rather was it right?

"RaRa" loved reading, mostly fantasies and mysteries, and had a special love for the works of Anne Bishop. Regan could quote Douglas Adams and Dave Barry and delighted in sharing excerpts from well written novels because she appreciated the craft of writing. She loved living things; plants, trees, cats, dogs, even bugs — except spiders — nobody likes spiders.

A Liverpool supporter her whole life, she never got to hear "You'll never Walk Alone" sung at Anfield in person. A cottage on the beach is where she saw herself residing when she won the Powerball, which she played faithfully each week. She had a wonderful singing voice when you could coax her into song. She gave the most perfect presents; the ones that make you realize she actually understood you. The first Ranger cookies each Christmas were her responsibility, which may (or may not) have contained oatmeal. To say she will be missed in inadequate: our world is a darker, meaner place without her in it.

Regan is survived by siblings, Jim O'Brien, Stephanie Starnes, Kathleen O'Brien, Darren O'Brien (Beth), Amanda Craft (David); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a charity concerned with living things.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
I am sending my sympathy to the entire O´Brien clan. I am so sorry for the loss of your dear sister! Regan will be missed by all who knew her. Prayers for all you as you heal together!
Sally Eury Tomasek
January 8, 2022
So very sorry for your sad loss. Even when a little girl I remember her delightful personality. Heaven is richer with her presence.
Gale Stanley
Family
January 8, 2022
Amanda Cross
School
January 8, 2022
Amanda Cross
School
January 8, 2022
Amanda Cross
School
January 8, 2022
We will cherish all our memories. You will be missed!! Class of 2008 OTA program.
Amanda Cross
School
January 8, 2022
Simply stated: she lived an authentic life, always true to being her wonderful self, allowing her actions & words = her beliefs & values. I will truly miss her. Prayers and loving thoughts are with Jim & the family.
Trena
Friend
January 8, 2022
I will miss her sweet nature and kind heart.. condolences to the family.. she will be missed..
Amanda Cross
Friend
January 8, 2022
The obituary is a beautiful tribute to Regan. So sorry for your loss, prayers for the O´Brien family.
Tina Kahle
Friend
January 7, 2022
Our hearts are heavy with grief for the whole O´Brien family. We will keep everyone in our prayers and just know your Ohio family loves you all. God Bless
Robin & Dee Hand
Family
January 7, 2022
A lifelong friend. I will miss you.
Matt Devaux
January 7, 2022
We are so sorry for the loss of such a bright light. I wish I had gotten to meet Regan in person. The NC O'Briens will be in our thoughts and prayers. <3
Ellen Buckley (& Bill Custer)
January 7, 2022
Such a beautiful and friendly soul.
Dennis Herrin
Friend
January 7, 2022
She was nothing but love to everyone. And Jim said it well when he said she sought to understand everyone one and you always felt that understanding. Lord, please give as much comfort and peace to the family as possible
Jami Lemmond
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Trent Furr
School
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results