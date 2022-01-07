Rhonda Sue Harper Sisson
February 11, 1955 - December 28, 2021
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, our dear, sweet Rhonda Sue Harper Sisson was welcomed into the presence of her loving Heavenly Father. After a valiant three-year journey with a relentless cancer, and after making careful preparations for her family, it was simply time for her to go to Heaven. There she is free of pain and suffering, and is waiting for her loved ones with that most beautiful smile!
Rhonda was born Feb. 11, 1955, in Geary County, Kan., to the late Virgil Aldeen Harper, CSM, and Leda Nae Hart Harper. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Harper; and infant son, Michael Allen Marshall.
In addition to her mother, Leda Harper, she is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Roy Travis Sisson; daughter, Brandi Marshall Kilgore; stepchildren, Troy and Carol Sisson; grandchildren, Eden, Jeffrey, Kristen, Liam, Micah, and Skyler; great-grandchild, Eloise; siblings, Sandra Cook, Tom Harper, Danna Harper; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She will be dearly missed by Bunny and Olive, her beloved sibling Shih Tzu dogs.
After receiving her associate degree, she was the executive officer for the family business, Ace Mideastern Warehouse, for 32 years. Upon retirement, Rhonda, not one to burn daylight, was involved in a multitude of service projects through her church and community including: Sunday school teacher for the youth, Revolution — a local youth mission work team, Meals on Wheels, Feed the Souls Food Pantry, Chairman of UMW Circle of Martha and a recipient of the Lifelong Membership award, Red Bird Mission Camp coordinator, and a member of UMCOR disaster relief group. She also cooked and delivered meals to those in need, made dresses for missions, transported mission teams to and from the airport, transported cancer patients to receive treatments, and was a prayer warrior for all.
Above all, Rhonda (aka Grams/Nana Sue/My favorite Aunt Rhonda) was devoted to her family, friends, pets, and plants. She loved and cared for them in so many ways: preparing amazing meals, keeping an immaculate (but welcoming) and beautiful home and garden, caring for the sick, and making us laugh with her quirky sense of humor. She loved visiting the ocean most and its ability to calm and impart serenity. She taught us to work hard, love big, forgive all, be of service, to have strong morals, and to always "choose joy."
Everyone who spent time with Rhonda was truly blessed and she will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Her celebration of life will be held, with joy, at Bethel Church, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. Flowers/plants should be delivered to the church at 12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, NC 28107. In an abundance of caution, the family requests masks to be worn.
Memorials may also be made to Red Bird Mission at rbmission.org
.
