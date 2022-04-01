Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Bradshaw Dorton Jr.
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kimball Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Richard Bradshaw Dorton Jr.

September 10, 1962 - March 30, 2022

Richard Bradshaw Dorton Jr., 59, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a six month battle with cancer Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

He was born Sept. 10, 1962, in Statesville, to Mary H. Dorton and the late Richard Bradshaw Dorton Sr. Richard was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. Richard was an avid traveler visiting over 20 countries. He was also interested in movies. He was an active member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church in Kannapolis.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bradshaw Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary H. Dorton; sister, Fonda D. Crooker (George); and nephews, Mathew Crooker (Ann Marie) and Daniel Crooker.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Kimball Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Futterer officiating, burial will follow at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, at Kimball Lutheran Church, prior to the service.

Memorials in honor of Richard may be given to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kimball Lutheran Church
NC
Apr
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Kimball Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.