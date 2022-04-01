Richard Bradshaw Dorton Jr.September 10, 1962 - March 30, 2022Richard Bradshaw Dorton Jr., 59, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a six month battle with cancer Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.He was born Sept. 10, 1962, in Statesville, to Mary H. Dorton and the late Richard Bradshaw Dorton Sr. Richard was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. Richard was an avid traveler visiting over 20 countries. He was also interested in movies. He was an active member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church in Kannapolis.Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bradshaw Sr.Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary H. Dorton; sister, Fonda D. Crooker (George); and nephews, Mathew Crooker (Ann Marie) and Daniel Crooker.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Kimball Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Futterer officiating, burial will follow at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, at Kimball Lutheran Church, prior to the service.Memorials in honor of Richard may be given to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home