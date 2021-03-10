Richard Anthony GwaltneyMr. Richard Anthony Gwaltney, 61, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. Jason Barber will officiate. Interment will follow.Mr. Gwaltney was born Aug. 19, 1959, in Charlotte. He was a son of Ann Austin Drew and the late Harold Clay Gwaltney. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. Rick enjoyed playing the piano for people, especially in nursing homes. He loved working in the yard and animals of all kinds, especially dogs.In addition to his mother, Mr. Gwaltney is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also survived by his former wife, Judy Gwaltney; his stepchildren, Christy Stowe and husband, Chad, and Jamie Hansen and husband, Chad; and three grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to Memorial Baptist Church, 1785 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory