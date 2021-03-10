Menu
Richard Anthony Gwaltney
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Richard Anthony Gwaltney

Mr. Richard Anthony Gwaltney, 61, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. Jason Barber will officiate. Interment will follow.

Mr. Gwaltney was born Aug. 19, 1959, in Charlotte. He was a son of Ann Austin Drew and the late Harold Clay Gwaltney. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. Rick enjoyed playing the piano for people, especially in nursing homes. He loved working in the yard and animals of all kinds, especially dogs.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Gwaltney is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also survived by his former wife, Judy Gwaltney; his stepchildren, Christy Stowe and husband, Chad, and Jamie Hansen and husband, Chad; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Memorial Baptist Church, 1785 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
Judy, You are in my prayers. You and Rick were there for me when I needed you. I love you and am here for you. Your family and his family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Debra Grindstaff
March 10, 2021
