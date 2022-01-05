Richard Percival KingJune 11, 1978 - December 28, 2021Richard Percival King, 43, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.Ricky was born June 11, 1978, in Connecticut, to Merlie Juliana King and the late Percival King.Ricky graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in North Carolina, where he played the trumpet in the marching, jazz and concert bands, performing all around the country. He received his associate degree from Rowan Technical Community College in Concord. He was a master barber for over 15 years, working for the last eight years at Cotswold Barber Shop in Charlotte. Ricky enjoyed fishing, collected coins and drinking glasses from around the world, as well as being a gourmet cook (he loved a good steak!). He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Go Carolina Panthers! Keep Pounding!Ricky was a wonderful son and brother, who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving mother, Merlie Juliana King of Concord; sister, Annet (Doug) Yawn; brother, Tony (Teresa) King; sister, Carol (Vince) Nash; brother, Michael (Audrey) King; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Multiply Church, 280 Concord Pkwy. S, Ste. 15, in Concord, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Douglas Witherup Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park of Concord located off Highway 29.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord