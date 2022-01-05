Menu
Richard Percival King
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Richard Percival King

June 11, 1978 - December 28, 2021

Richard Percival King, 43, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Ricky was born June 11, 1978, in Connecticut, to Merlie Juliana King and the late Percival King.

Ricky graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in North Carolina, where he played the trumpet in the marching, jazz and concert bands, performing all around the country. He received his associate degree from Rowan Technical Community College in Concord. He was a master barber for over 15 years, working for the last eight years at Cotswold Barber Shop in Charlotte. Ricky enjoyed fishing, collected coins and drinking glasses from around the world, as well as being a gourmet cook (he loved a good steak!). He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Go Carolina Panthers! Keep Pounding!

Ricky was a wonderful son and brother, who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving mother, Merlie Juliana King of Concord; sister, Annet (Doug) Yawn; brother, Tony (Teresa) King; sister, Carol (Vince) Nash; brother, Michael (Audrey) King; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Multiply Church, 280 Concord Pkwy. S, Ste. 15, in Concord, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Douglas Witherup Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park of Concord located off Highway 29.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Multiply Church
280 Concord Pkwy. S, Ste. 15, Concord, NC
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Multiply Church
280 Concord Pkwy. S, Ste. 15, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Auntie my heart breaks for you and Richard's brothers, sisters, other family members, and friends. My condolences. Richard will live on in our memories and thoughts of him.
ALONZO GOPIE
Family
January 8, 2022
So sorry to hear of Ricky´s passing. Just know he is rejoicing on those streets of gold. Praying for you all. Ricky was much loved as well as you all from our family. He will be missed. Love and prayers from Debbie and kids
Deborah Mauldin
Friend
January 7, 2022
I alway enjoyed talking with you at the front desk at the church. I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and Strength.
Wendy Lucas
January 6, 2022
