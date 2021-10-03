Menu
Rickard Anthony "Rick" Lewis
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Rickard "Rick" Anthony Lewis

Rickard "Rick" Anthony Lewis, 71, of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, in Kannapolis, after a courageous battle with cancer. He has gone to his eternal home in heaven.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman, spending quality time with fishing buddies, Mike Love and Bobby Quesenbury. Together they enjoyed the sport and each other. His favorite fishing spots were Tuckertown, Tillery and Badin.

He was a retired truck driver and had numerous friends and coffee buddies. His greatest friend, Quinton Harris, was always there to lend a hand or just be there for him to help with whatever Rick needed. Rick was the only child of the late William Harrison Lewis Jr. and Mary Virginia Lewis.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Sylvia Shue Lewis of Harrisburg; daughter, Patti St. Clair and son, Anthony Lewis, both of Concord. Also surviving is a grandson, Christian St. Clair who was the joy of his life.

He attended Roberta United Methodist Church of Concord and had many extended friends there.

He lived simply and loved greatly with a heart of pure gold.

There will be no services as per his request.

Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
Sylvia, Sorry for the passing of Rick. I want you to know you, the children, Christian and his closest friends have all been in my thoughts and prayers. I know all of you have wonderful memories of this wonderful man and friend. Sending up prayersHuggs & love to all.
Judy Warren
October 3, 2021
