Rickard "Rick" Anthony LewisRickard "Rick" Anthony Lewis, 71, of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, in Kannapolis, after a courageous battle with cancer. He has gone to his eternal home in heaven.Rick was an avid outdoorsman, spending quality time with fishing buddies, Mike Love and Bobby Quesenbury. Together they enjoyed the sport and each other. His favorite fishing spots were Tuckertown, Tillery and Badin.He was a retired truck driver and had numerous friends and coffee buddies. His greatest friend, Quinton Harris, was always there to lend a hand or just be there for him to help with whatever Rick needed. Rick was the only child of the late William Harrison Lewis Jr. and Mary Virginia Lewis.Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Sylvia Shue Lewis of Harrisburg; daughter, Patti St. Clair and son, Anthony Lewis, both of Concord. Also surviving is a grandson, Christian St. Clair who was the joy of his life.He attended Roberta United Methodist Church of Concord and had many extended friends there.He lived simply and loved greatly with a heart of pure gold.There will be no services as per his request.Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg