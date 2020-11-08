Menu
October 2, 1965 - October 7, 2020

Ricky Leonard Stegall, 55, of Concord, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Ricky was born Oct. 2, 1965, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert Leonard Stegall and the late Christine Blackwelder Stegall (Yow). He attended Concord High School, graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Central Piedmont Community College. He spent the majority of his career as an Electrician with Premier Electrical, working on many major projects throughout the Cabarrus and Mecklenburg County areas.

Ricky had a heart for people and found his true joy in helping others. He enjoyed collecting discarded things and restoring them. He loved being outdoors, music of all genres, fedoras, and was a true animal lover, especially his beloved chihuahua, Scooby-Doo. He had a quest for knowledge, always excited to learn and share new facts and was known for his quick wit. His stories and conversations almost always concluded with a punch line and a robust round of laughter. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sister, Telka Stegall Rooks and her husband, Jeff; nephew, Rocky Alexander Bostian II; niece, Taren Bostian Roush and their families; and many cousins and extended family members, whom the family would like to acknowledge and thank for their support and love.

The family has planned a Memorial Service to be held at Harvest Community Church 4284 Orphanage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28027, Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m., with Pastor Lewis Whittington presiding. Casual attire welcomed. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross; American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress or a charity of your choice.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Harvest Community Church
4284 Orphanage Rd., Kannapolis, North Carolina 28026
Dearest Telka... I didn´t know your brother, but he sounds like someone I would have loved to know. I know his sweet sister though and how blessed you both were to have had each other. I am praying for you and your family. And my heart breaks for your loss.
Nancy Markle
November 5, 2020
Telka I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and all your family. Love you
Brenda Dover Delaney
November 4, 2020
Rest in the arms of the lord Ricky, until we meet again in that sweet land up yonder. Love you cousin!
Kenneth l walters
November 4, 2020