Ricky Benjamin RegisterSeptember 13, 1965 - January 2, 2022Ricky Benjamin Register, 56, of China Grove, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.Rick was born Sept. 13, 1965, in Cabarrus County, a son of Frederick and Patricia Register.Rick was the owner and operator of Porky's Restaurant in China Grove. In earlier years, he operated Rick's Corner and Express Diner and also Rick's Lawn Care. Rick enjoyed life. He also loved playing cards.Rick's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Whitley's Funeral Home, Main Building.His funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Ronnie James, Marty Payton, Jimmy Caines. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.In addition to his parents, Rick is survived by his wife, Michelle Trull Register; daughter, Lauren Register; sisters, Sherry Register Artz (John), Patty Register; half brother, Jimmy Caines; and half sister, Maria Caines.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals; and/or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.Whitley's Funeral Home