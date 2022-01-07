Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ricky Benjamin Register
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Ricky Benjamin Register

September 13, 1965 - January 2, 2022

Ricky Benjamin Register, 56, of China Grove, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Rick was born Sept. 13, 1965, in Cabarrus County, a son of Frederick and Patricia Register.

Rick was the owner and operator of Porky's Restaurant in China Grove. In earlier years, he operated Rick's Corner and Express Diner and also Rick's Lawn Care. Rick enjoyed life. He also loved playing cards.

Rick's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Whitley's Funeral Home, Main Building.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Ronnie James, Marty Payton, Jimmy Caines. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In addition to his parents, Rick is survived by his wife, Michelle Trull Register; daughter, Lauren Register; sisters, Sherry Register Artz (John), Patty Register; half brother, Jimmy Caines; and half sister, Maria Caines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals; and/or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel
508 Cook Street, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Sending our Thoughts n Prayers for the family. From your Monday morning breakfast customers.
Alan n Becky L Davis
January 10, 2022
Love and prayers. Rick was a kind gentle soul and always good to us. He will be missed. Prayers for happy memories until you all are reunited.
Nora and Randall Patterson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Praying for you all! Rick´s big personality and great hugs will be missed by all! He truly cared for others! Love you so much!
Lavonda Mullis-Fink
Friend
January 8, 2022
Love and Prayers for your family. Rick was a great guy, with a heart of gold. Our condolences for your loss. He will be missed. Love you all.
Bill and Cheryl Johnson
January 7, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss, Prayers for you, Michelle, Lauren and the rest of Rick's family. We pray that God comforts you during this difficult time.
Robert and Crystal Pope
January 7, 2022
With our deepest Sympathy for your loss. We will alway's remember Rick for his great personality,and friendliness and Smile
Sandra,Mitchell and Jason Allen
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results