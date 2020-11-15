Rina Puccetti Moss
August 7, 1925 - November 14, 2020
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Rina Puccetti Moss, loving mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away at the age of 95.
She was born in Marina Di Pietrasanta, Italy, the daughter of Dante and Maria Puccetti Aug. 7, 1925. Growing up during World War II, she met her handsome, young, U.S. Army Sgt. Willie, after the war. They were married March 13, 1947, in Pietrasanta, Italy, moved to the United States and she began a new life in Concord as an American citizen. Together, they raised their beloved daughter, Mary Ann. Rina found much joy in life. Her employment work involved seamstress duties at hosiery and clothing establishments, yet she took the "work" of caring for her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, as her truest labor of love. Her treasured husband, Willie Bunn Moss, passed from this life Oct. 26, 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann and husband, Danny L. Brafford; grandchildren, Melissa B. Simmons and husband, William L. Simmons, of Ohio and Patrick L. Brafford and wife, Laura Brafford, of Florida; four great-grandchildren, Brock W. Simmons, Brant L. Simmons, Harrison L. Brafford and Caroline G. Brafford; sister, Grace; and brother, Victorio, both of Italy.
Rina had many cherished friends and was well-known for her gifts of coconut pies, Italian bread and lasagna. She was passionate about gardening and loved to share with friends, neighbors and strangers the bounty of her crop. Sewing and knitting were also favorite past-times, and she found great joy in making special things for her family. Making others happy made her own soul smile. Rina found great delight in staying active, encouraging others to exercise, and shared this love of life and movement with others. Her deep faith in Christ Jesus brought her immense peace during many times in her life, and she would often say, "After the clouds, there would be sunshine." Her family recall her often singing, "You are my sunshine," which was the first song she learned in English. As a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Rina loved her church and church family dearly.
The family was blessed with so much compassion and care and would like to extend immense gratitude to all whom shared smiles and time with Rina. She was blessed with angelic caregivers; at home, Amanda, Andi, Amy, Diana, Madison and Tina; warmhearted staff of Hospice at Home and at Tucker House of Hospice of Cabarrus; attentive neighbors and church family. The family also appreciates Dr. James Wheless, whom was her practitioner and friend for many years.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5001 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083; or to her church, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 4500 Rimer Rd., Concord, NC 28025.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be a private graveside service with immediate family, and the family encourages you to leave your thoughts and memories, etc. about Rina, www.gordonfuneralhome.com
, condolence page as we all remember the legacy that Rina left with so many.www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.