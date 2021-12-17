Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob" Chertok
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Dr. Robert "Bob" Joseph Chertok

September 5, 1935 - December 15, 2021

Dr. Robert "Bob" Joseph Chertok, of Concord, passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his wife by his side Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and the service will follow at 2 p.m., at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Robert was born Sept. 5, 1935, to Maude and William Chertok.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ann Chertok; three loving daughters, Ellen Brooks and husband, Jimmy, of Denver, N.C., Linda McCrimmon and husband, Tom, of Mt. Pleasant, and Laura Tolbert and husband, Rick, of Concord; four grandchildren, John Redford and wife, Megan, Tommy McCrimmon, Christina McCrimmon and Annalee Tolbert; one great-grandson, Smith Redford; and brother, Michael Chertok of Bakersfield, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Opportunity House, 72 Corban Ave., Concord, NC 28025, (opphouse.net); or Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 3600 US-601, Concord, NC 28025, (mthermonELCA.org).

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
W. Michael and Dona Chertok
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. But know he's Heaven bound! Him & his best friend, Jim are back together.
Ann Wallace
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results