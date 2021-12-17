Dr. Robert "Bob" Joseph Chertok
September 5, 1935 - December 15, 2021
Dr. Robert "Bob" Joseph Chertok, of Concord, passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his wife by his side Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and the service will follow at 2 p.m., at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Robert was born Sept. 5, 1935, to Maude and William Chertok.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ann Chertok; three loving daughters, Ellen Brooks and husband, Jimmy, of Denver, N.C., Linda McCrimmon and husband, Tom, of Mt. Pleasant, and Laura Tolbert and husband, Rick, of Concord; four grandchildren, John Redford and wife, Megan, Tommy McCrimmon, Christina McCrimmon and Annalee Tolbert; one great-grandson, Smith Redford; and brother, Michael Chertok of Bakersfield, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Opportunity House, 72 Corban Ave., Concord, NC 28025, (opphouse.net
); or Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 3600 US-601, Concord, NC 28025, (mthermonELCA.org
).
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 17, 2021.