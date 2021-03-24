Robert "Bob" Lee Creswell
June 7, 1932 - March 20, 2021
Robert "Bob" Lee Creswell, 88, of Davidson, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence.
Bob was born in Cabarrus County, June 7, 1932, a son of the late Arthur Lee Creswell and Ada Bell McGuirt Creswell. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ervin.
Bob spent his career as a truck driver for Overnight Transport out of Charlotte, retiring after 39 years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville. He loved watching NASCAR, fishing, and was an avid pen collector. Bob will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and a loving friend who was always smiling.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 69 years, Peggy Jackson Creswell; daughter, Sharon Gledhill (Michael); sister, Evelyn Melton (Eddie); four nephews; one niece; and his little buddy, Peanut.
A memorial service will be held to honor Bob's memory at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, with the Rev. Johnny Boggs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org/donate
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.