Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee "Bob" Creswell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Robert "Bob" Lee Creswell

June 7, 1932 - March 20, 2021

Robert "Bob" Lee Creswell, 88, of Davidson, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence.

Bob was born in Cabarrus County, June 7, 1932, a son of the late Arthur Lee Creswell and Ada Bell McGuirt Creswell. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ervin.

Bob spent his career as a truck driver for Overnight Transport out of Charlotte, retiring after 39 years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville. He loved watching NASCAR, fishing, and was an avid pen collector. Bob will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and a loving friend who was always smiling.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 69 years, Peggy Jackson Creswell; daughter, Sharon Gledhill (Michael); sister, Evelyn Melton (Eddie); four nephews; one niece; and his little buddy, Peanut.

A memorial service will be held to honor Bob's memory at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, with the Rev. Johnny Boggs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bobwasawonderfulpersonandajoytobearopundandtalktoo.Wewillmisshim.Godbewithyouandallthefamily.Loveyou
PhyllisandEdLivengood
PhyllisandEd Livengood
Friend
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results