Robert "Bob" G. DalrympleJune 12, 1935 - November 23, 2020Robert G. "Bob" Dalrymple, 85, of Greenville, N.C., passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.A private graveside service will be conducted in Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Bob was born in 1935 to Paul and Bessie Dalrymple in Lee County. He was a 1954 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, he served the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958 as U.S. Navy Radioman second class. He attended Wingate College where he met his wife, Sarah Lou Edwards, and they married in 1962. He worked for the railroad for 12 years along the east coast. He started as an insurance salesman in 1971, for Western & Southern, beginning in the Miami, Fla., office, and transferred to the Concord, office in 1980, retiring in 1995. He and his wife retired to Winterville in 2001, and he had been a resident of Cypress Glen since 2016, where he established many new friendships.Bob was active in the community, where he was a member of the Concord Kiwanis Club, the Optimist Club in Winterville, and had previously served as the President of the Life Underwriters Association. He loved playing golf and was a member of the Ayden Country Club. He also enjoyed woodworking and shooting pool. While at Cypress Glen, he even started a pool club. He was a member of the Winterville Baptist Church and enjoyed outings with the Gladabouts. He was determined to make things work. He believed "where there's a will, there's a way."In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Dalrymple, in 2015.Bob is survived by his daughter, Lou Ellen MacDaid and husband, Greg, of Winterville; grandchildren, Connor MacDaid of Charlotte and Claire MacDaid of Winterville; and a sister, Onetta Jean Dalrymple Belk of Matthews.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, NC 27858; or Winterville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1669, Winterville, NC 28590.Smith Funeral Service & Crematory