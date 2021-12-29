Diane and I are shocked and saddened to learn of Robbie's death. Although it has been years since we last saw him, we speak of him often. I first met Robbie when he started working for Fluor Daniel. He started in my Contracts group, and although he did not plan that work as his career, he excelled there, and then moved on to other assignments where he was recognized for outstanding performance. I always knew the sky was the limit for him, as he was both smart and driven. Everyone who knew him loved being around him. When our daughter, Emily, was in middle school, Robbie would come over for dinner and then shoot hoops with her in the driveway. We so loved his visits and he loved spending time with us, too. My last contact with Robbie was as a reference in helping him obtain his Ohio PE license. Covid slowed down that effort, so I never heard if he got it. We really missed Robbie when he moved away from Greenville. We sympathize with his family's loss that now will be so permanent.

Jim Reynolds January 4, 2022