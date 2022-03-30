Robert Joseph TerwelpAugust 8, 1941 - March 26, 2022Robert Joseph Terwelp, 80, of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.Robert was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Illinois, to the late John Bernard Terwelp and the late Matilda Helena Terwelp.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Ann Hill.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.Survivors include wife, Joan Baker Terwelp of the home; daughters, Cathleen Pace (Alan), Karen Terwelp, Brenda Black (Nathan); grandchildren, Samuel Thomas, Bradley Terwelp (Casey), Claire Pace, Hillary Sodervick (Marc), Savannah Asmus (Aubrey), Reid Pace, Shelby Maier, Riley Leonard, Landon Black, and Colin Black; and great-grandchildren, Maxson Terwelp, Lincoln Asmus, Willow Terwelp, Piper Asmus, and Luke Sodervick.Robert grew up in Indianapolis, where he graduated from Broad Ripple High School. Immediately after graduation he joined the U.S. Navy as a Radar Specialist. After serving in the military he began his career at IBM and worked there for over 30 years until his retirement. Robert enjoyed building or tinkering with anything and everything, but especially model ships and electronics. He also liked to watch Indy Racing and NASCAR, and was known for his fondness for chocolate, especially M&Ms. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg