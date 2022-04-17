Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roderic D. Lowry
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
Roderic D. Lowry

August 4, 1937 - April 13, 2022

Roderic D. Lowry, 84, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Westchester Manor, due to declining health.

"Rod" was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Porter, Ind. He is the son of the late George Lowry and Evelyn Rehmstedt Lowry. He graduated from Porter High School and attended Purdue University. He served seven years in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant Ordnance Corps. He retired from Federated Mutual Insurance after 40 years.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Linda V. Lowry; second wife, Lois F. Lowry; and son, Lance Rieger.

Those left to cherish his memory are children, daughters, Kathy Belk (Alan) of Midland, Yvette Blackman (Chris) of Greensboro, Cindy Palmer (Josh) of Kernersville; sons, Mike Lowry of Atlanta, Ga., Mark Lowry of Kapaa, Hawaii and Chuck Rieger (Karen) of Trinity; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary K. Lowry of Squim, Wash., and Anna Clare Deahl (Thom) of Indianapolis, Ind.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Home

www.forbisanddick.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.