Roderic D. LowryAugust 4, 1937 - April 13, 2022Roderic D. Lowry, 84, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Westchester Manor, due to declining health."Rod" was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Porter, Ind. He is the son of the late George Lowry and Evelyn Rehmstedt Lowry. He graduated from Porter High School and attended Purdue University. He served seven years in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant Ordnance Corps. He retired from Federated Mutual Insurance after 40 years.He was preceded in death by first wife, Linda V. Lowry; second wife, Lois F. Lowry; and son, Lance Rieger.Those left to cherish his memory are children, daughters, Kathy Belk (Alan) of Midland, Yvette Blackman (Chris) of Greensboro, Cindy Palmer (Josh) of Kernersville; sons, Mike Lowry of Atlanta, Ga., Mark Lowry of Kapaa, Hawaii and Chuck Rieger (Karen) of Trinity; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary K. Lowry of Squim, Wash., and Anna Clare Deahl (Thom) of Indianapolis, Ind.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.