Roger Boyd AllmanApril 7, 1960 - September 28, 2021Roger Boyd Allman, 61, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.Roger was born April 7, 1960, in North Carolina, to Cecil and Violet Allman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda "June" Allman.Roger was a loving husband and father. He loved antiques and was a Civil War re-enactor in his earlier years. Roger was also an avid historian and genealogist. He would often enjoy going to antique shows. He had an infectious sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. He was a great listener, and many would come to him for personal advice. Roger was a man of faith and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Survivors include daughter, Jennifer (William) Dewyea of Concord; father, Cecil Allman; mother, Violet Allman of Concord; father-in-law, Alfard Long; brothers, Rick (Robin) Allman, Randy Allman and Danny Allman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Harrisburg. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., in the Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Robert Garner. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Harrisburg, at 12015 University City Blvd. in Charlotte.Memorials may be made to your local charity.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg