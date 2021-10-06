Menu
Roger Boyd Allman
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Roger Boyd Allman

April 7, 1960 - September 28, 2021

Roger Boyd Allman, 61, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

Roger was born April 7, 1960, in North Carolina, to Cecil and Violet Allman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda "June" Allman.

Roger was a loving husband and father. He loved antiques and was a Civil War re-enactor in his earlier years. Roger was also an avid historian and genealogist. He would often enjoy going to antique shows. He had an infectious sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. He was a great listener, and many would come to him for personal advice. Roger was a man of faith and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include daughter, Jennifer (William) Dewyea of Concord; father, Cecil Allman; mother, Violet Allman of Concord; father-in-law, Alfard Long; brothers, Rick (Robin) Allman, Randy Allman and Danny Allman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Harrisburg. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., in the Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Robert Garner. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Harrisburg, at 12015 University City Blvd. in Charlotte.

Memorials may be made to your local charity.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Oct
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Oct
9
Burial
Carolina Memorial Park
12015 University City Blvd, Harrisburg, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
