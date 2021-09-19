Ronald Wayne Ritchie
Ronald Wayne Ritchie, 72, of Bellevue, Wash., quietly passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Ron is the son of the late Claud and Rosa Ritchie of Concord, and is survived by his children, Maggie Ritchie of Newport News, Va., Ryan Ritchie and his children, Nichole, Daniel and Molly Ritchie of Bellevue, Wash.; brother, Lewis Ritchie of Greensboro; sisters, Brenda Gerolstein of Marietta, Ga., and Pat Fesperman of Albemarle.
A Vietnam veteran and graduate of Appalachian State University, Ron was commissioned back into the U.S. Army in 1977. After leaving the military, Ron worked and retired from the Ford Motor Co.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association
or the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.