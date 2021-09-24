Menu
Ronnie Hartsell
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Ronnie Hartsell

December 10, 1947 - September 21, 2021

Ronnie Hartsell, 73, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by Pastor Robert Lovett. A burial will follow in Running Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street, Mount Pleasant, NC
So sorry to hear of your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. (Cannon Pharmacy)
PATSY EFIRD
Other
September 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
