Ronnie HartsellDecember 10, 1947 - September 21, 2021Ronnie Hartsell, 73, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by Pastor Robert Lovett. A burial will follow in Running Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.