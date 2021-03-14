Ronnie Jean Baker NallsSeptember 19, 1949 - March 6, 2021Mrs. Nalls, 71, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.She was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Hope Mills, to the late Francis K. "Gene" Baker and the late Doris Brinkley Baker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glynn Garland Nalls.Mrs. Nalls was a homemaker, was a member of Pitts Baptist Church and a faithful servant of Jesus.Survivors include son, Greg Nalls and wife, Ambrosia, of Charlotte; daughters, Brooke Williams and husband, Seth, of Charlotte, Brianna Sandy and husband, Josh, of Webster Springs, W.Va., Blair Nalls of Charlotte; sisters, Gale Johnson of Newport News, Va., and Rita Harrison of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Sarah Nalls, Steven Nalls, Kaitlyn Williams, Emily Williams, Jack Sandy, Jill Sandy, June Sandy and Johnny Sandy; and great-granddaughter, Adalina Tavarez.Services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooperative Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 1717, Concord, NC 28026-1717.Wilkinson Funeral Home