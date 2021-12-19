Menu
Ronnie Lee Sherrill
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Ronnie Lee Sherrill

January 3, 1947 - December 17, 2021

Ronnie Lee Sherrill, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Iredell County, a son of the late Cletus "Bill" and Grace Sherrill. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Isaac Carawan.

Ronnie retired from Dan River Mills as a Plant Manager. He was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, Brevard College and Catawba College. He was an outstanding basketball player in his high school and college days. Ronnie also enjoyed playing golf, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by his son, Pastor Jon Sherrill. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery, in Sherrills Ford. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Jon Sherrill (Kristen); daughter, Leigh Ann Carawan (Scott); grandchildren, Emily, Caleb, Noah, Josiah, Joseph, Abigail; great-grandchild, Nora; brother, Eddie Sherrill; and nephews, Josh and Garrett Sherrill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 593, China Grove, NC 28023.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Dec
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessings to the family during this time. I remember Ronnie during our time at A. L. Brown High School. He was a great guy.
Janelle Massey Murray
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and peace
Judy Rice
December 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out for the Sherrill family! May God Bless You All!
Billy Erwin
Friend
December 20, 2021
RIP my friend. Many fond memories of our days at Cannon.
Hank Newman
December 19, 2021
Ronnie was not only a great athlete, but a great guy as well, and an A.L. Brown legend. My sympathy to the family.
Doug Wilson
December 19, 2021
