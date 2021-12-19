Ronnie Lee SherrillJanuary 3, 1947 - December 17, 2021Ronnie Lee Sherrill, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Iredell County, a son of the late Cletus "Bill" and Grace Sherrill. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Isaac Carawan.Ronnie retired from Dan River Mills as a Plant Manager. He was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, Brevard College and Catawba College. He was an outstanding basketball player in his high school and college days. Ronnie also enjoyed playing golf, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by his son, Pastor Jon Sherrill. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery, in Sherrills Ford. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Ronnie is survived by his son, Jon Sherrill (Kristen); daughter, Leigh Ann Carawan (Scott); grandchildren, Emily, Caleb, Noah, Josiah, Joseph, Abigail; great-grandchild, Nora; brother, Eddie Sherrill; and nephews, Josh and Garrett Sherrill.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 593, China Grove, NC 28023.Whitley's Funeral Home