Roy Lynn Clyburn Jr.December 15, 1935 - September 5, 2021Roy Lynn Clyburn Jr. died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at home in his beloved North Myrtle Beach, S.C. As always, his wife of 64 years, Caroline Miller Clyburn, was by his side.Roy was born Dec. 15, 1935, to Red and Margie Clyburn. He grew up in Kannapolis and moved to Concord to start Concord High School in 1950. There he met the love of his life, Caroline Miller, and developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. His friends and fellow classmates embraced the new kid, "Roy Boy," voting him "most popular" and "best school spirit" during their senior year.Roy was well known for his entrepreneurial spirit. He founded two successful companies. The first, American Display (point of purchase displays), in Concord with his friend, John Barnhardt. The second, Condo-World, in North Myrtle Beach. Roy nurtured the business from 12 vacation condominiums in 1985 to over 500 condominiums in 2021. He never stopped innovating. In recent years, he branded the Condo-World name into a nationwide travel agency network that connects consumers and businesses to thousands of vacation accommodations across the nation.Roy was a lover of life, always ready for a good time. He enjoyed telling jokes and could make you laugh even if you had heard the jokes a million times (you had!). The thing Roy Clyburn delighted in most was his family. He was a generous, fun, devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His huge, unforgettable presence will be missed forever.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Roy Lynn Clyburn III (Kathy) and Cynthia Clyburn Thompson (Sanford); and four grandchildren, Benjamin Miller Clyburn, Cynthia Lauren Clyburn, Sarah Scot Thompson, and Sanford Webb Thompson. Lynn Jackson Clyburn also survives him.A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord later. A celebration of life will be held at the Surf Club in North Myrtle Beach Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society or Horry County Rescue.Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C.