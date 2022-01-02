Menu
Royce Hampton Baucom
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Royce Hampton Baucom

October 17, 1937 - December 29, 2021

Mr. Royce Hampton Baucom, 84, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Regency at Augusta in Fishersville, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service.

Royce was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Concord, to the late Louise Carroll Baucom and Lexie Royce Baucom. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Diana Ruth Teal Baucom; and brothers, Jerrol Allen Baucom Sr. and John Kenneth Baucom.

Royce retired from Phillip Morris in Concord.

He is survived by his daughter, Trina Baucom; son, Eric Baucom and wife, Nicole; and grandchildren, Paige, Rachel, Parker and Reid Baucom.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne, Concord, NC
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
