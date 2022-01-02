Royce Hampton BaucomOctober 17, 1937 - December 29, 2021Mr. Royce Hampton Baucom, 84, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Regency at Augusta in Fishersville, Va.A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service.Royce was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Concord, to the late Louise Carroll Baucom and Lexie Royce Baucom. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Diana Ruth Teal Baucom; and brothers, Jerrol Allen Baucom Sr. and John Kenneth Baucom.Royce retired from Phillip Morris in Concord.He is survived by his daughter, Trina Baucom; son, Eric Baucom and wife, Nicole; and grandchildren, Paige, Rachel, Parker and Reid Baucom.Wilkinson Funeral Home