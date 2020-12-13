Menu
Ruby Jean Furr
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Ruby Jean Hatley Furr

December 22, 1929 - December 11, 2020

Ruby Jean Hatley Furr, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Andrew's Living Center in Concord.

Born Dec. 22, 1929, in Concord, she was the daughter of Samuel and Cara Strube Hatley. In addition to her parents, Mama was preceded by her husband of 61 years, our Daddy, Adam "Mousie" Furr; sisters, Marie Wilhoit, Pauline Cruse, and Edith Utley; and son-in-law, John Yelton.

She is survived by daughters, Jean Kennedy (Delmar), Linda Scarbrough (Vance), Susan Furr-Yelton; son, Tommy Furr (Celia); grandchildren, Kristie Kennedy Aponte (Fabricio), Adam Furr (Jennifer), Emily Hogan (Matthew), Melissa Scarbrough, and Jennifer Scarbrough; and six great-grandchildren.

Ruby had many careers, ending as a Real Estate Broker, all in order to make sure all her children received an education. Ruby's love of family blessed us all and to this day, we are still close. She was loving and generous with her time and lit up the room with her smile. Mama loved the Lord Jesus and was very active in her church, for as long as she was able. We would all like to thank the excellent care givers at St. Andrews, who were always so kind to her.

To honor our Mother, a funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2:30 p.m., at Kerr Memorial Baptist Church, 25 Hwy 49 S, in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Darrell Brumfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kerr Memorial Baptist Church for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Kerr Memorial Baptist Church
25 Hwy 49 S, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
