Ruby Eleanor Foster FurrAugust 21, 1936 - December 7, 2020Ruby Eleanor Foster Furr, 84, of Concord, peacefully passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Atrium Hospice House, after several years of declining health.She was born Aug. 21, 1936, to the late Grover and Pearl Hill Foster.She was a dedicated employee for over 25 years at Walmart, where she served her community well. For many years, she was a member, played an accordion, and sang at Bright Light Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was knowing, loving and serving Jesus.She is survived by her three sons, Danny (Kema), Gary of Concord and David Furr (Connie) of Georgia; grandchildren, Shannon Tallent, Daniel Furr of Concord, Micha Furr, Whitney Harris (Tyler) and Brooke Johnson (Mitch), all of Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Layla Tallent, Davis Furr of Concord, Scout Johnson, Hendley Harris and Atlas Johnson, all of Georgia.She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl David Furr; great grandchild, Hayes Harris; and siblings, Conway Foster, Ted Foster, Lorraine Furr, Juanita Foster and Evelyn Eudy.The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel, officiated by the Rev. Allen Montgomery. Burial will immediately follow at Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis in Concord.Our family would like to acknowledge Gary Furr for the unconditional love, care and support you provided along with all the sacrifices for Mama/Maw Maw Ruby.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord