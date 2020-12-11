Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Eleanor Foster Furr
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Ruby Eleanor Foster Furr

August 21, 1936 - December 7, 2020

Ruby Eleanor Foster Furr, 84, of Concord, peacefully passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Atrium Hospice House, after several years of declining health.

She was born Aug. 21, 1936, to the late Grover and Pearl Hill Foster.

She was a dedicated employee for over 25 years at Walmart, where she served her community well. For many years, she was a member, played an accordion, and sang at Bright Light Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was knowing, loving and serving Jesus.

She is survived by her three sons, Danny (Kema), Gary of Concord and David Furr (Connie) of Georgia; grandchildren, Shannon Tallent, Daniel Furr of Concord, Micha Furr, Whitney Harris (Tyler) and Brooke Johnson (Mitch), all of Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Layla Tallent, Davis Furr of Concord, Scout Johnson, Hendley Harris and Atlas Johnson, all of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl David Furr; great grandchild, Hayes Harris; and siblings, Conway Foster, Ted Foster, Lorraine Furr, Juanita Foster and Evelyn Eudy.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel, officiated by the Rev. Allen Montgomery. Burial will immediately follow at Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis in Concord.

Our family would like to acknowledge Gary Furr for the unconditional love, care and support you provided along with all the sacrifices for Mama/Maw Maw Ruby.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC
Dec
12
Burial
Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis
Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Mrs Ruby was a very nice lady and Im glad I had the pleasure of working with her.Rip
Susan Davis
December 12, 2020
Mrs. Ruby was the sweetest lady we ever met. She will be missed by all.
Roxanne and Carlos Watkins
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of miss Ruby´s death. She was a wonderful lady. She loved my mother in law dearly miss Ruby (Queen) Mauldin. RIP our friend. Praying for the family.
Mike &Debbie Mauldin
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ruby's passing, I'm sure she is happy and healthy in her heavenly home. I enjoyed talking with and working with Ruby at Walmart for many years. My condolences to her family during this time of grief.
Melody Hughes
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. It's been an honor to care for Ms. Ruby. Praying for strength and comfort to all. Gary, I'm sending you lots of love. You were an awesome son to her. God bless you.
Yvette
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results