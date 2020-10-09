Ruby Starnes Long
July 16, 1941 - October 6, 2020
Ruby Starnes Long, 79, of Charlotte, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Ruby was born July 16, 1941, in Charlotte, to Marvin and Myrtle (McClain) Starnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Reid.
Ruby had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior and was active in her church. She was a proud wife, mother and grandmother, and a strong role model to other family members and friends. Ruby was an avid Carolina Panthers fan who loved to watch every game. She will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Alfred Long of Charlotte; son, Randy Duncan and wife, Denise; daughter, Vickie Becker and wife, Sharon; son, Jack Duncan and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Kristina, Angela, Jason, Joey, Kerri, Bridgett, Jessica and Cailyn; six great-grandchildren; sister, Rachel Martin; brother, Ken Starnes; sister, Judy "Fran" Howie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today (Friday, Oct. 9), at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m., at Harrisburg Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bill Clevenger. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at 6525 Morehead Rd. in Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concordwww.hartsellfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.