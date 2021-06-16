Menu
Ruth Robbins Mills
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Ruth Robbins Mills

August 25, 1933 - June 12, 2021

Ruth Robbins Mills, 87, of Concord, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Ruth was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Concord, to the late Lee Olin Robbins and Bertie Drake Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Webster Mills Sr.; and son, Samuel Webster Mills Jr.

Survivors include her son, Monty Lynn Mills of Concord; daughter, Robin Overcash and husband, Dale, of Wake Forest; daughter-in-law, Leonora Mills of St. Marys, Ga.; grandchildren, Chris, John, Josh, Ashley and husband, Tanner, and Brooke and husband, Trevor; and great-grandchildren, Kelly, Bennett and Bryson.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. David Cochran. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 4149 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shiloh UMC
4149 Odell School Road, Concord, NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Shiloh UMC
4149 Odell School Road, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your mother 's passing Monty. Hope you're doing well. 980- 892- 3488.
Lewis McCombs
Friend
June 17, 2021
