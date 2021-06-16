Ruth Robbins MillsAugust 25, 1933 - June 12, 2021Ruth Robbins Mills, 87, of Concord, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021.Ruth was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Concord, to the late Lee Olin Robbins and Bertie Drake Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Webster Mills Sr.; and son, Samuel Webster Mills Jr.Survivors include her son, Monty Lynn Mills of Concord; daughter, Robin Overcash and husband, Dale, of Wake Forest; daughter-in-law, Leonora Mills of St. Marys, Ga.; grandchildren, Chris, John, Josh, Ashley and husband, Tanner, and Brooke and husband, Trevor; and great-grandchildren, Kelly, Bennett and Bryson.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. David Cochran. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 4149 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord