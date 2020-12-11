Ruth Marie Helms Troutman NelsonJuly 4, 1931 - December 8, 2020Ruth Marie Helms Troutman Nelson, 89, formerly of Concord, died at her residence in Gastonia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.A graveside service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at Carolina Memorial Park with the Rev. Raymond Johns Jr. of Catawba Heights Baptist Church, in Gastonia, officiating. Her family will visit with friends at the grave after the committal service.Ruth was born July 4, 1931, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late John V. and Veta Medlin Helms. Ruth was a longtime area resident and charter member of Parkwood Baptist Church. She was a homemaker for her family and loved to cook and was known for her pound cakes. Ruth loved to dance with her husband, Maurice, at the local senior dances. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Judy. Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, James O. Troutman Sr. and her second husband, Maurice B. Nelson; eight brothers, the Rev. Carl Helms, the Rev. Melvin Helms, the Rev. Earl Helms, the Rev. Lee Helms, Clifford Helms, Robert Helms, Hubert Helms and John Thomas Helms; two sisters, Faye McClellan and Doris Hamrick; and her sons, James O. Troutman Jr. and Jeffrey Dale Troutman.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy Dixon (Bill) of Gastonia; nine grandchildren, James O. Troutman III (Tonya), Tina M. Hastings (James), Tammy M. Seda (Dennis), Kimberly L. Conner, Shelby R. Collins (Patrick), Angela Faye Turner (Anthony), Samantha A. Troutman, Jeremy D. Troutman and Heather Troutman; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Whitley's Funeral Home