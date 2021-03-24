Menu
Sadie Query Hefner
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Sadie Query Hefner

June 3, 1926 - March 20, 2021

Sadie Query Hefner, 94, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home, after a recent decline in health.

Sadie was born in Cabarrus County, June 3, 1926. She was a daughter of the late Jacob Leon Query Sr. and Winnie Yerton Query.

She married J.D. Hefner in September 1946. They were married for 68 years before his death in 2014. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Leon, Zeb, Ernest, Victor, and Calvin Query; and sisters, Alice Q. Easley, Martha Q. Ferguson, and Betty Q. Sides.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Linda (John) H. Lentz and Dianne H. Fisher; grandchildren, Carrie (Eric) Edgison, Dr. Aaron Lentz, Alice (Ryan) Good, Nathan (Rachel) Shue; and six great-grandchildren.

Sadie was devoted to her family. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery work, gardening, canning, and traveling. Sadie's family has wonderful memories of the delicious dishes she prepared for them with vegetables from her huge gardens. She was also a faithful member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church in Concord.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Carolina Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Neal Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to a charity of choice.

The family wishes to thank Novant Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care and support during the past few weeks.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Road, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for the loss of your mother. I would always look for her when coming to visit you and John. Just a small wave would make me smile. Our prayers.
Cal and LuAnn Wray
March 28, 2021
i knew you at harrisburg high school and i know you had a good mother who is in heaven
david kissiah
March 25, 2021
