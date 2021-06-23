Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
Salley Yost Graham
March 24, 1952 - June 20, 2021
Salley Yost Graham, 69, of Carolina Beach, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
She was born March 24, 1952, in Wilmington. Her parents were the late Roy A. Yost and Thelma Owens Yost of China Grove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carry Jayne Beaver of Mooresville.
Salley was employed as a legal librarian for many years and enjoyed her career however, her real passion and ability was bringing out the potential and beauty in old houses. Not only could she see the potential but she insisted on doing most of the work herself. There wasn't much she couldn't do, but if that problem arose, she would always work at it until she figured it out. Salley loved her family and every homeless cat that needed to be cared for.
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ronald Graham; daughters, Victoria Beaver Grubbs (Jeff) and LeAnna Zalepka Dunlap (Jason); six grandchildren, Tyler Zalepka (Megan), Jayne Zalepka, Lauren Zalepka, Benjamin Grubbs, Cameron Grubbs and Emma Dunlap; siblings, Kathy Richardson, Jodi St. Meyer, Richard Curry, Randy Jackson and Sherri Rauch; as well as the many members of the Graham family she held so dear.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m., at the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary, 412 Ann St. in Wilmington, with burial to follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws & Claws Feline Rescue of Statesville, 110 Bonnie Lane, Statesville, NC 28625, so her love of cats and desire to care for them can continue on.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss, I havent seen her in many years. She was the mother of 2 of my beautiful nieces, Carry Jayne, who is already meeting her at heaven's gates, and my sweet niece Victoria may God wrap u all in his arms to heal your pain of loss. My thoughts and prayers are with u all . With love, Sandra Allman Hearne
Sandra Allman Hearne
June 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Ron, to Annie and Lynde ,their children and the extended family! I met Salley years ago when she moved to Spencer with her girls. The girls were young and I helped babysit them sometimes ! Good times and precious memories! It had been a long time since I last saw Salley but, I thought of her, Jayne and the girls often ! RIP My friend
Sandy Kalalau
Friend
June 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sam Graham
Family
June 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Loretta Stout
Family
June 22, 2021
I'm grateful for the time I was given with such a sweet Sister. Our time together wasn't long enough. I know had we grown up together we would have been a force to reckon with, what one of us didn't think of the other would have. Save me a seat beside you.
Kathy Richardson
Family
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of my dear Aunt Sally. Prayers are with you all.