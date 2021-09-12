Sallie Craft Wood



October 24, 1939 - September 8, 2021



Sallie Ann Craft Wood, 81, of Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.



Sallie was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Charleston, S.C., where she worked many years as a nurse at Roper Hospital. She also operated a gem shop where she delighted in teaching children and those young at heart about the beauty found in nature, fossils, crystals and the Indian crafts she made and sold.



Known for her quick wit and wealth of knowledge, Sallie could teach you how to nurse a plant back to health while also show you how to repair your toaster. She was truly a master of all trades.



Sallie was an artist and a lover of music. She also enjoyed exploring the world in her pop-up camper, especially the mountains in North Carolina. Perhaps her greatest passion was her love and devotion to her family. Sallie always did her best to make each of them feel loved and appreciated. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Sallie was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Cass Fisher; father, Joseph Craft; and brothers, Joseph E. Craft Jr., and John Craft.



Sallie is survived by her sons, Steven Wane Wood, Edmund Joseph Wood, Michael Glenn Wood; daughter, Mary Ann Wood Drummond; grandchildren, Amanda Renee Joyce Nunez, Steven Mathew Joyce, Willie Jo Wood, Cody James Wood, Kassi Marie Wood, Carolynn Ann Wood and Travis Lars Wood; 12 great-grandchildren, including Jonathan Hurlman, Jordan Haney, Joshua Haney, Teegan Wood, Kinley Wood, Jaxon Wood, William Wood, Cadence Wood, Payton Wood, Evelyn Wood, Jaxson Borgard and Kinsley Borgard.



Gravesie services will be held at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., in North Charleston, S.C. at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.