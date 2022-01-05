Samantha "Sam" Suzanne Heinz
Samantha "Sam" Suzanne Heinz passed away in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Normal, Ill., but Kannapolis had been her home for many years. Sam had a passion for many things: music, plants, crafts, and photography; but she will be most known for how she made a difference in the lives of many rescued animals.
Sam was one of the original founding members of the Cabarrus Pets Society, a non-profit rescue organization in Kannapolis. Because of the Cabarrus Pets Society and its volunteers, thousands of dogs and cats have found their loving, forever homes.
Samantha was also the medical director for Cabarrus Pets Society and was widely known as the "go to" person if someone found a stray or an animal needed of medical care. Sam was very generous and kind to all and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Lee Donovan Heinz Sr.; and mom, Odelia "Dee" Oglesby.
Samantha is survived by her loving dogs, Tutti and Hoppy; sister, Marianne Gwyn and husband, Tom of Kannapolis; two brothers, Donovan Heinz Jr. of Concord and John W. Heinz and wife, Patty of Joliet, Ill.; and two nieces, Charlene Heinz and husband, James and Jay Gold and wife, Ingrid.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cabarrus Pets Society, P.O. Box 5042, Concord, NC 28027; Spay it Forward, Inc., P.O. Box 1210, Concord, NC 28026; or the charity of one's choice
.
A celebration of life service will be held to honor Samantha at a later date and will be announced on Cabarrus Pets Society Facebook page.
Lady's Funeral Home & Crematorywww.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.