Samuel Wayne PageFebruary 26, 1951 - December 13, 2021Samuel Wayne Page, 70, passed away suddenly at his home Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.He was born in Concord, Feb. 26, 1951, to the late Samuel W. Page and Maggie Page. He was preceded in death by his dad; and grandson, Jonathan Garrett Luckadoo.A graveside service with full military honors for Wayne will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., in West Lawn Cemetery, 1350 S. Main St. in China Grove.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kelly (Billy) Wyatt and Shelly (Jeff) Miller; mother, Maggie Page; brother, Danny Page; grandchildren, Maggie Wyatt and Madison Miller; stepgrandsons, Trey Wyatt and Josh (Mandy) Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Brayden, and Amie; ex-wife, Bobbie Christy; and lots of extended family members and friends.Wayne proudly served this country in the U.S. Army. He not only enjoyed football, he knew all the stats from the current year to years past. Racing was a passion, along with sitting out in nature. Wayne was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and a long-time member of Roberta Baptist Church. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.