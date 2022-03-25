Sandra Deaton FaggartSandra Deaton Faggart was born in Concord, April 1, 1936 (yes, she was an April Fools baby all her life), to Movreene Sherrill Deaton and William Brown Deaton. She attended Clara Harris School, Concord High School's Class of 1954, and Lenoir-Rhyne University's Class of 1958. Sandra began her teaching career at R. Brown McAllister, then moved to Concord Middle School where she taught sixth grade until her retirement in 1998. While teaching at Concord Middle School, she received her master's degree from UNCC.She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School director and teacher, Parish Choir member, Council member, Esther Circle chairman, and also served on numerous committees. She loved singing at various nursing homes with the Singing Seniors of St. James. She was also a member of the Original Club of Bridge and the Dogwood Garden Club. Dear to her heart was the "Party of Tens" with the dinners, Beach Trips, shopping and laughter.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and also a baby sister.She is survived by her husband, Don; and her precious children, Donald James Faggart Jr. and wife, Karen, of Clayton, Laura Faggart Overby and husband, Wendell, of Concord; as well as her grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Mason and Campbell Overby, and Emma Grace Faggart.She especially enjoyed traveling with her family to the mountains and the beach and with Don on the St. James Lutheran Church Lively Leisures trips.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at St. James Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw. The family will receive friends following the service.The family wishes to thank the loving staff at St. Andrews Assisted Living Center for their love and wonderful care they gave Sandra during her short stay there.Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church, 104 Union St. S, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home