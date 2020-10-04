Sandra Marie Schroll
March 29, 1955 - September 28, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Marie Schroll, of Concord, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Sandy was born March 29, 1955, in Effingham, Ill., the daughter of Florence "Flossy" and Raymond "Ham" Buening. She attended Teutopolis Grade School and High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Science (Biology) from Eastern Illinois University. Sandy married Ronald E. Schroll Dec. 6, 1980. She was a member of St. James Parish.
Sandy taught at Central Cabarrus H.S. and was a Biology teacher, Beta Club Advisor, new teacher mentor, and Director of the Science Department at Hickory Ridge H.S. In her personal life she loved hiking and traveling with family and friends. She also enjoyed playing pinochle with family and was co-creator of the Crusty Pear award. But her true pride and joy were her grandchildren. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Chris (wife, Katie); grandchildren, Haddie and Jack; sister, Pat Thompson; and countless students whose lives were enriched by her teachings.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
.