Sarah Jo Allen Phillips
December 24, 1935 - September 26, 2021
Mrs. Sarah Jo Allen Phillips, 85, went to be with her Lord Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 24, 1935, to the late William A. and Navada "Dink" Wood Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Emory Phillips; and sister, Elaine Allen Cohen, of Concord.
Consistent with Sarah's expressed wishes, no services are being held.
Sarah is survived by several nieces and nephews along with their families, including Crystal JackLynn Cohen Connor and husband, Kelly, of Salisbury, Brenda Gorsuch and husband, Jeffery, of Mills River, Barbara Walker, of Hendersonville, Lou Anne O'Hara and husband, Patrick, of Sequim, Wash., Phillip Walker and wife, Patricia, of Olive Branch, Miss., and Eric Bond and wife, Zulema, of Cooper City, Fla. Sarah is also survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn Bond and husband, Scott, of Etowah.
Sarah, a "small but mighty" woman, resided many years of her adult life in the Mount Pleasant community.
Sarah graduated from Concord High School in 1954. Following high school, she attended Mars Hill College where she met her future husband and love of her life, Arthur Emory Phillips. Sarah furthered her education, graduating from Appalachian State Teachers College and ultimately obtained her master's degree at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.
Sarah was a dedicated educator for four decades, influencing and teaching elementary school children in the area. During her career Sarah taught students in the Mecklenburg County, Concord City, and Cabarrus County school systems. Sarah retired from teaching in 1998.
Family and friends desiring to honor Sarah's memory may do so by making memorial donations to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 5347, Concord, NC 28027. A detailed obituary can be found at www.gordonfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.