Sarah Bernice Allman WhiteJuly 28, 1926 - February 21, 2021Our beautiful mother, Sarah Bernice Allman White, 94, passed peacefully at home, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.She was born July 28, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant. After graduating Lenoir-Rhyne College, she married the love of her life, a handsome World War II Army enlistee, Loren J. White from Eugene, Ore. Col. White served over 40 years active duty and Sarah loved every minute of being his military wife as they adventured the world together. Sarah was a career English teacher who spoke several other languages. A talented person, she enjoyed painting, sewing, singing, dancing, entertaining, sports, gardening and, most of all, being a mother to their three children.Sarah was preceded in death by her husband and their eldest son, Loren Douglas; parents, Jacob Monroe Allman and Laura Carrie Eury Allman; brothers, Boyd and Ralf; and sisters, Gertrude Almond and Marie Almond.She is survived by her son, Gerald (Luana); daughter, Patricia (Bill) Elkins; four grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Adams, Trish White, and Loren and Judy Elkins; and seven siblings, Fred (Gatha), Arnold, Carl, Glenn (Sable), Cecil (Violet) Mary Isenhour, and Clarence (Hilda).Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. The family will begin receiving friends at 10 a.m., prior to the service. She will rest in peace with her husband at Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church Cemetery.We are deeply saddened by her passing and will miss her immensely but rejoice in the certainty that Sarah and Loren are together again, reunited forever in heaven.