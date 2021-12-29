Scott Dwayne FurrFebruary 5, 1964 - December 25, 2021Scott Dwayne Furr, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.Born Feb. 5, 1964, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Linda Bradford Furr and the late Donald Ray Furr.In his younger years, Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing and still enjoyed shooting. He loved riding motorcycles; but by far, his number one love was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.Aside from his mother, he is survived by three children, Amber Furr and companion, Brandon Bassett of Salisbury, Keith Furr of Kannapolis, and Kearson Aldridge of Concord; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason, Mahaley, Maddox, Mallory, Jackson, Heanley, and Beckett; and siblings, Chris Furr and wife, Carla of Concord, Kelly, Brian, Mark, and Brandi Furr, all of Kannapolis.A funeral service to honor Scott's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, at Whitley's Funeral Home, in Kannapolis. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Whitley's Funeral Home.Whitley's Funeral Home