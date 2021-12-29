Menu
Scott Dwayne Furr
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Scott Dwayne Furr

February 5, 1964 - December 25, 2021

Scott Dwayne Furr, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Born Feb. 5, 1964, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Linda Bradford Furr and the late Donald Ray Furr.

In his younger years, Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing and still enjoyed shooting. He loved riding motorcycles; but by far, his number one love was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Aside from his mother, he is survived by three children, Amber Furr and companion, Brandon Bassett of Salisbury, Keith Furr of Kannapolis, and Kearson Aldridge of Concord; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason, Mahaley, Maddox, Mallory, Jackson, Heanley, and Beckett; and siblings, Chris Furr and wife, Carla of Concord, Kelly, Brian, Mark, and Brandi Furr, all of Kannapolis.

A funeral service to honor Scott's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, at Whitley's Funeral Home, in Kannapolis. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Whitley's Funeral Home.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Jan
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Jan
1
Service
12:15p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Road, Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He will be missed tremendously We worked together and was always glad to see me.He always had a hello and a smile. Spoke to me everyday. He talked about his family often. I am truly sad for your loss Rest up Scott, rest easy man..
Elizabeth Matthews Bryant
Work
December 30, 2021
