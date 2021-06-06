Menu
Scott William Hinson
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Scott William Hinson

May 9, 1969 - June 3, 2021

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Scott William Hinson, of Concord, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at age 52, after a courageous eight year battle with cancer.

Scott was born May 9, 1969, in Concord, to Edward and Margaret Hinson. At the age of 13, Scott decided he wanted to be a fireman. At 16, he became a volunteer at Jackson Park Volunteer Fire Department. In 1989, he became a firefighter for the City of Concord. He retired as a Senior Firefighter in 2015, due to his illness. He loved his job and the brotherhood of his fellow firefighters.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Edward Raymond Hinson.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Beverly Porter Hinson; his mother, Margaret Sheffield Hinson; son, Garrett Scott Hinson; stepson, Brantley Clayton, and wife, Miranda Devan Clayton; sister, Ann Ridenhour and husband, Gene; two precious grandsons, McConnor Gage Raffaldt and Tucker Ross Clayton. These boys were the light of his life and brought him more joy than he ever thought possible.

Scott's body will lie in state under the watch of the honor guard Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home in Concord.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 6, at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., in Kannapolis, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Scott requested memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cancer Services; or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Jun
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Rd.,, Kannapolis, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beverly and Family.....thinking of you during this sad time. Please stay strong! With Deepest Sympathy.....Joe
Joe Ritchie, Land O Lakes Fl
June 5, 2021
