Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sean Michael Crisco
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC
Sean Michael Crisco

December 24, 1990 - June 26, 2021

Sean Michael Crisco, 30, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Madison, Wis.

Sean was born Dec. 24, 1990, in Virginia Beach, Va., to Christine Howell Crisco and Douglas Sullivan.

Sean attended Mt. Pleasant High School and graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham. He was a graduate of the University Of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with degrees in Peace, War and Defense (PWAD), and Political Science. Sean moved to Madison, Wis., in 2016, to work for Epic Systems Corp. Sean made friends wherever he went. On his first day at EPIC, he met new friends that would be his constant companions and travel buddies. Together, they sought adventures all over the world, taking trips to Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, Germany, the Maldives, Iceland and South Africa, to name just a few. If there was an opportunity for hiking and scuba diving, they were going.

Sean loved sports and was especially passionate about UNC football and basketball and was the king of trivia. He worked hard, played hard, and loved even harder. He left his mark on all who knew and loved him.

Sean was preceded in death by his uncle, Thomas "T.R." Howell; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Knox; and maternal great-grandparents, Eldon and Anne Hedenskog.

Sean is survived by his mother, Christine Crisco (Greg Culp) of Salisbury; father, Douglas Sullivan of Oregon; adoptive father, Michael Crisco of Concord; brothers, Noah Stamey of Mt. Pleasant, and Christopher and Amanda Bryson and family of Granite Quarry; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Hedenskog of Faith; uncle, Bob and Patricia Hedenskog and family of Faith; and paternal grandparents, Pam and Nils Wagenhals of Spokane Valley, Wash.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday July 3, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W Main St. in Rockwell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Divers Alert Network, 6 West Colony Pl., Durham, NC 27705 or at www.dan.org, and to the Triangle Beagle Rescue in Raleigh at www.tribeagles.org.

Powles Staton Funeral Home

www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street, Rockwell, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Powles Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences Christine. I am an old friend of TR's.
Dwayne Earnhardt
July 2, 2021
I am so sorry that you are going through this. I will always remember Sean infectious laugh and ability to connect with everyone. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Larisa Breeding
Work
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results