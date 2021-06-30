Sean Michael Crisco
December 24, 1990 - June 26, 2021
Sean Michael Crisco, 30, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Madison, Wis.
Sean was born Dec. 24, 1990, in Virginia Beach, Va., to Christine Howell Crisco and Douglas Sullivan.
Sean attended Mt. Pleasant High School and graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham. He was a graduate of the University Of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with degrees in Peace, War and Defense (PWAD), and Political Science. Sean moved to Madison, Wis., in 2016, to work for Epic Systems Corp. Sean made friends wherever he went. On his first day at EPIC, he met new friends that would be his constant companions and travel buddies. Together, they sought adventures all over the world, taking trips to Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, Germany, the Maldives, Iceland and South Africa, to name just a few. If there was an opportunity for hiking and scuba diving, they were going.
Sean loved sports and was especially passionate about UNC football and basketball and was the king of trivia. He worked hard, played hard, and loved even harder. He left his mark on all who knew and loved him.
Sean was preceded in death by his uncle, Thomas "T.R." Howell; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Knox; and maternal great-grandparents, Eldon and Anne Hedenskog.
Sean is survived by his mother, Christine Crisco (Greg Culp) of Salisbury; father, Douglas Sullivan of Oregon; adoptive father, Michael Crisco of Concord; brothers, Noah Stamey of Mt. Pleasant, and Christopher and Amanda Bryson and family of Granite Quarry; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Hedenskog of Faith; uncle, Bob and Patricia Hedenskog and family of Faith; and paternal grandparents, Pam and Nils Wagenhals of Spokane Valley, Wash.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday July 3, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W Main St. in Rockwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Divers Alert Network, 6 West Colony Pl., Durham, NC 27705 or at www.dan.org
, and to the Triangle Beagle Rescue in Raleigh at www.tribeagles.org
.
