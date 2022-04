Sean Kevin Thomas



Mr. Sean Kevin Thomas, 51, died Monday, March 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday March 19, at 11 a.m., at Barber-Scotia College. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.