My cousin Sharon (Sharie) was a dear friend when we were growing up. They lived a few blocks from us. I remember she introduced me to ice skating. She seemed like a big sister to me, always encouraging me. She was my sponsor when I was confirmed and she took me out to dinner to the Pinnacle Restaurant at the Kahler. She was generous and giving. Will miss her until I see her again in heaven.

Mary Christ March 19, 2021