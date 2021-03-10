Sharie Lee Penney
January 8, 1942 - February 28, 2021
Sharie "Sharon" Lee Penney was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Rochester, Minn., to Charles and Viola Clark, past owners of Cheap Charlie's Restaurant. Sharie passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, too soon for all who loved and knew her. Sharie was the firstborn, a trailblazer who paved the path for her siblings. She attended Lourdes High School and then graduated from Rochester High School in 1960. In addition to working at the 400 Cafe (now Cheap Charlie's), she worked at Osco Drug, the TownHouse restaurant, the Casual Shop, and the Mayo Clinic. She could see, appreciate, and visualize beauty in all objects, restoring them to their glory. She studied interior design and worked at Orlen Ross and Dayton's Department Store as a designer. She later opened and ran her own decorating business, Designer's Viewpoint.
Sharie raised four boys, Vic Massaglia (Samantha) of Plymouth Minn., David Massaglia of Bemidji, Minn., Yancey Hutcheson, and Shelby (Michaela) Hutcheson, both of Montgomery, Ala. She was a proud mom and taught her sons to appreciate the value of education, history, art, empathy, kindness, and compassion to others. She always had a drive to help others in need. For example, she hired individuals from the Cronin House, drove voters to polls, and helped pay expenses for those who couldn't afford dental work.
With an obsession for sweets, Sharie's favorites were gummy bears, black licorice, popovers, cinnamon rolls, peach and orange candy slices, and anything sweet that wasn't nailed down. We all wondered how she could stay so slim eating all of that sugar.
Sharie was a well-read and traveled person with many life experiences. She once lived in Bangkok, Thailand, and then settled in North Carolina, where she revived her passion for horses. She became an equestrian and made many close friends at "the barn" and her horses became the love of her life. In Nov. 2020, Sharie and her soulmate horse, Houdini, moved to North Carolina to be closer to her family in Montgomery, Ala.
Sharie had a passion for animals, brought in strays, and kept horses, cats, and dogs alive when others would have put them down. She had many interests including bridge, theater, orchestra, and her garden. Sharie was a friend of Bill W., for 35 years along with her fabulous and loving friend, Irene DeBoer.
Sharie was a social butterfly and had a lilt in her voice with a great sense of humor. She made others feel at ease and accepted them exactly where they were in life. She was honest and straightforward, and if someone was troubled, she would listen, and with the wisdom gained from her own path, offered words of advice, hope, and comfort.
In addition to her four sons, Sharie leaves behind five grandchildren, Danny Massaglia, Amber Massaglia (Scott Fitzsimmons), Zandra Vaughn, Summer Hutcheson, and Brody Hutcheson; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Anton and Huxley Fitzsimmons; five siblings, Terry Clark (Sue), Jim Clark (Barb), Tommy Clark, Colleen Wente (Kevin), all of Rochester, Minn., and Judy Rasmusson (Mark) of Eagan, Minn. She will be missed dearly by her entire family.
One of Sharie's loving friends expressed the essence of her spirit well: "I have lost a wonderful, wise, amazing friend and so did so many others. I will love her forever and ever. I will live like her to my best ability. I will hoard treasures like her for the rest of my life. She was one in a million, gazillion lifetimes. A firecracker, a spitfire, a rock climber, traveler, interior designer, fashion loving, beautiful, animal obsessed, strong-willed, independent woman. She is the only, our only, Sharie Penney and there will never ever, ever be another."
A service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester at a later date.
Donations in Sharie's name can be made to an organization close to her heart, The Horse Protection Society, http://www.horseprotection.org/
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.