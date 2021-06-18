Menu
Sharon Darlene Didlea Lyons
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC
Mrs. Sharon Darlene Lyons

April 1, 1959 - June 15, 2021

In the late afternoon of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by her family with music playing, Sharon was welcomed in the arms of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Sharon was a caring wife, wonderful mother, strong sister and amazing friend, but her favorite title of all was that of 'Didlea'. Nothing made her smile more than her grandchildren and bringing them joy. Music was also such a huge part of Sharon's joy. She had a beautiful alto voice and was an active choir member at every church she attended. She is survived on the earthly side by her loving husband, Kevin, of over 35 faithful years; two daughters, Dawna Higgins (Kevin), with grandsons, Carson and Owen, Amber Allmon (Dustin) with grandsons, Cole and Easton; brothers, Gerald (Debi) and Gary (Markie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She met her beloved parents, Adrian Douglas and Mary Ruth Beiland; along with her sister, Debra Jean Brown at the Gates of Heaven and we know she is smiling down upon us all, free of pain. Sharon loved children so much and would be honored of any donations to be made to Levine Children's Hospital. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m., at Bethel Church of Midland in Midland, led by her loving friend and Pastor, Mark Clontz.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Bethel Church of Midland
NC
Dear Family, Sharon was a dear friend of mine, and I loved her for so many reasons.......she had such a jest for life and always made me feel great to be around her. My condolences are extended to each of you as I know she was deeply loved !!!!!!! Our thoughts are with you in the days that follow. God bless each of you!!! Bobbie and Steve Bryson
BOBBIE BRYSON
June 17, 2021
