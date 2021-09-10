Sheila Darlene Tucker MullisMay 29, 1957 - September 4, 2021Sheila Darlene Tucker Mullis, 64, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.She was born in Concord, May 29, 1957, to the late Grady D. Tucker and the late Grace Thompson Tucker. Sheila was also preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Johnson; and nephew, Jason Smith.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Patrick Mullis Sr.; son and daughter, Kelvin and Beverly Reynolds; stepchildren, Alan (Crystal) Mullis Jr. and Emily (Jeff) Hatley; sister, Jatana (Bill) Smith; grandchildren, Felicia and Richard Reynolds, Katlin (Brandon) Furr, Breanna and Justin Hatley, Bryanna, Nathaniel, Heather, and Chase Mullis; great-grandchildren, Braylin and Lane Furr, and Raeleigh Mullis. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, whom she cherished very dearly.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Randy Tucker. Burial will immediately follow at Zion Freewill Baptist Church, 3918 Mullis Rd. in Kannapolis.This will also be a celebration of life for Grady D. Tucker, who passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.