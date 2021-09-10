Menu
Sheila Darlene Tucker Mullis
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Sheila Darlene Tucker Mullis

May 29, 1957 - September 4, 2021

Sheila Darlene Tucker Mullis, 64, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

She was born in Concord, May 29, 1957, to the late Grady D. Tucker and the late Grace Thompson Tucker. Sheila was also preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Johnson; and nephew, Jason Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Patrick Mullis Sr.; son and daughter, Kelvin and Beverly Reynolds; stepchildren, Alan (Crystal) Mullis Jr. and Emily (Jeff) Hatley; sister, Jatana (Bill) Smith; grandchildren, Felicia and Richard Reynolds, Katlin (Brandon) Furr, Breanna and Justin Hatley, Bryanna, Nathaniel, Heather, and Chase Mullis; great-grandchildren, Braylin and Lane Furr, and Raeleigh Mullis. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, whom she cherished very dearly.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Randy Tucker. Burial will immediately follow at Zion Freewill Baptist Church, 3918 Mullis Rd. in Kannapolis.

This will also be a celebration of life for Grady D. Tucker, who passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Sep
10
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Sep
10
Burial
Zion Freewill Baptist Church
3918 Mullis Rd, Kannapolis, NC
