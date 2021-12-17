Shelba Jean Childers Linker
October 27, 1937 - December 11, 2021
Shelba Jean Childers Linker, 84, of Little River, S.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Shelba was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Kannapolis. She was the daughter of the late Atwell and Melzie Shook Childers. Shelba was a strong Christian woman of the Baptist denomination. Growing up, she attended Kannapolis schools. Shelba was a former real estate agent in both North Carolina and Louisiana. She loved to travel; visiting all 50 states in the U.S., along with Germany, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. Shelba enjoyed everything D.I.Y., gardening and reading. Most importantly, she enjoyed every moment spent with her beloved family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Linker Gordon and Billie-Jo Linker Simpson; sister, Sharon (Van) Green; sisters-in-law, Dean (Hank) Ashbaugh, Dale (Reggie) Drake, Tonda, Linda Audrey and Teresa Childers; grandchildren, Justin (Evelyn), Brett (Olivia), Kelsie (Tony), Langlie (Ricardo), Josie (Jesse), Brice, Tanner, Hadlie and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Sidney, Jerry, Bentley, William, Milo, Easton, Presleigh Jean and Kohen; along with several loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Linker was preceded in death by her parents; along with her loving husband of 62 years, Billy Ray Linker; brothers, Rowlan, Edward, Jim and Terry Childers; and sons-in-law, Jerry Gordon and William Simpson.
A burial will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C.www.leefhandcrematory.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 17, 2021.