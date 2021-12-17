Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelba Jean Childers Linker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lee Funeral Home
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC
Shelba Jean Childers Linker

October 27, 1937 - December 11, 2021

Shelba Jean Childers Linker, 84, of Little River, S.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Shelba was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Kannapolis. She was the daughter of the late Atwell and Melzie Shook Childers. Shelba was a strong Christian woman of the Baptist denomination. Growing up, she attended Kannapolis schools. Shelba was a former real estate agent in both North Carolina and Louisiana. She loved to travel; visiting all 50 states in the U.S., along with Germany, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. Shelba enjoyed everything D.I.Y., gardening and reading. Most importantly, she enjoyed every moment spent with her beloved family and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Janice Linker Gordon and Billie-Jo Linker Simpson; sister, Sharon (Van) Green; sisters-in-law, Dean (Hank) Ashbaugh, Dale (Reggie) Drake, Tonda, Linda Audrey and Teresa Childers; grandchildren, Justin (Evelyn), Brett (Olivia), Kelsie (Tony), Langlie (Ricardo), Josie (Jesse), Brice, Tanner, Hadlie and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Sidney, Jerry, Bentley, William, Milo, Easton, Presleigh Jean and Kohen; along with several loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Linker was preceded in death by her parents; along with her loving husband of 62 years, Billy Ray Linker; brothers, Rowlan, Edward, Jim and Terry Childers; and sons-in-law, Jerry Gordon and William Simpson.

A burial will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

www.leefhandcrematory.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Burial
11:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Lee Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lee Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.